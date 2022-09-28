Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $456,884 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE USNA opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

