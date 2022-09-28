U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

