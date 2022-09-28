Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

