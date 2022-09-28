XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at XOMA

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,378,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last three months.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Trading Up 1.0 %

XOMAO stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

XOMA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.