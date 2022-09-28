Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,130.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

