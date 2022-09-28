Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 190,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

