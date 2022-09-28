Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.