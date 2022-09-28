Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 562 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

