Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.97 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.