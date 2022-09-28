T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

