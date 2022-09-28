Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,781 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,798.00.

RELX opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

