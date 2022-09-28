Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 249,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

SNY stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.