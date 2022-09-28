Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,050 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

