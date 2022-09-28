Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,669.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,919.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,032.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

