Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

