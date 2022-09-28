2,704 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

