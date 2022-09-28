HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,511 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

