HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.