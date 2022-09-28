HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

