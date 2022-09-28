HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

