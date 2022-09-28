7,784 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Caleres by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 81,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.