7,784 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Caleres by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 81,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
