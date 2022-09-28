Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $152,635,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 83.5% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 274,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

