Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

