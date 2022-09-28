Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

ADM stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

