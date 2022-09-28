Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

