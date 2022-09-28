Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,266,000 after buying an additional 704,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 652,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

