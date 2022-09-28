Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

