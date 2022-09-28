Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.40 and a 1 year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.