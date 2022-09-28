Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

