Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 306.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Y opened at $839.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.56. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.