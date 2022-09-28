Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 435,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.17.

