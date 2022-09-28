A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

