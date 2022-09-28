Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 17,163 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,212,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

