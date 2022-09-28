Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

