Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

