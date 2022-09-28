Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.