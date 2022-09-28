Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.