Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VAW stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.45.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

