Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 166.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $623.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

