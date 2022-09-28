Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $516.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.27. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

