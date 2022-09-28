500 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

