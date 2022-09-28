Denali Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105,413 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.0 %

SRRK opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

