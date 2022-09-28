Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

