Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

IDT Trading Up 0.9 %

IDT stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IDT

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

