Denali Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,345,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 121.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

