Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

