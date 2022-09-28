Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

