Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

