Denali Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BBQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BBQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BBQ by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Stock Performance

BBQ stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $185.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. BBQ had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $617,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBQ Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Further Reading

