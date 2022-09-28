Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

