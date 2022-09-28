Well Done LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $177.02 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

